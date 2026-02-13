Longbow Finance SA Sells 4,494 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Longbow Finance SA reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.3% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,851.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after purchasing an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,177,000 after purchasing an additional 478,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $758.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $630.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $789.81. The firm has a market cap of $355.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $702.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.