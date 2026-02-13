Longbow Finance SA Acquires 31,607 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Longbow Finance SA raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 109.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Oracle stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.79. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

