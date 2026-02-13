Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and traded as high as $66.64. Linamar shares last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 10,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Linamar in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Linamar Corporation is a diversified global manufacturing company headquartered in Guelph, Ontario. The company serves automotive and industrial markets through precision machined and assembled components, modules and systems. Its operations span North America, Europe and Asia, with additional facilities in South America and emerging markets, supporting a broad customer base in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, construction, agriculture and energy industries.

In its Mobility segment, Linamar designs and produces powertrain systems, driveline components and other modules for internal combustion and electrified vehicles.

