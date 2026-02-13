Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,041 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the January 15th total of 981 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDP opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Liberty Broadband Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty Broadband’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDP) is a holding company focused on investments in broadband communications. The company’s principal asset is a substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest broadband connectivity companies in the United States. Liberty Broadband leverages a tracking stock structure to provide shareholders with direct exposure to the performance of its Charter stake, while maintaining a lean corporate structure that is primarily dedicated to asset management and shareholder returns.

Through its position in Charter Communications, Liberty Broadband participates indirectly in a wide range of digital video, internet and voice services.

