Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.57. 527,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 867,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

The company has a market cap of $479.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 1,002.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.