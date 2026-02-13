Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,411 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $328.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $344.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.19. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho set a $370.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.