Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $527.44 and traded as high as $575.50. Lennox International shares last traded at $558.0340, with a volume of 883,211 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.31). Lennox International had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,669.45. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total value of $136,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,785. This represents a 18.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 125.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its position in Lennox International by 4.4% during the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 2,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.