Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading Down 17.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) were down 17.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 556,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 217,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Largo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.32 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Largo Inc. will post 0.1349206 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Largo

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.