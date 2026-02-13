Kyle Moran Sells 3,588 Shares of WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Moran sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $48,258.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,478.25. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Kyle Moran sold 50,036 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,221.08.

On Monday, December 8th, Kyle Moran sold 210,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $3,101,700.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

WAVE Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on WAVE Life Sciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 736.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 258,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 227,167 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 390,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 678,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,750,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 621,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 142,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo kept an “overweight” rating on WVE and set a $27 price target (down from $29), which still implies substantial upside versus the current share price — a signal that some sell‑side analysts remain constructive on the company’s pipeline and long‑term prospects. The Fly: Wells Fargo price target note

Wells Fargo kept an “overweight” rating on WVE and set a $27 price target (down from $29), which still implies substantial upside versus the current share price — a signal that some sell‑side analysts remain constructive on the company’s pipeline and long‑term prospects. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage remains favorable — multiple firms have upgraded or raised targets in recent months and the consensus remains skewed toward Buy/Outperform, supporting potential upside if clinical progress continues. MarketBeat analyst roundup

Broader analyst coverage remains favorable — multiple firms have upgraded or raised targets in recent months and the consensus remains skewed toward Buy/Outperform, supporting potential upside if clinical progress continues. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (~90%), which means large holders dominate supply — that can both support the stock during positive news and amplify moves when those holders change positions.

Institutional ownership is very high (~90%), which means large holders dominate supply — that can both support the stock during positive news and amplify moves when those holders change positions. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on Feb 9 (CEO Paul Bolno, CFO Kyle Moran, and other officers/directors), executing sizable sales at roughly $13.45 per share — the cluster of top‑executive sales is being viewed negatively by the market as a potential signal of near‑term insider liquidity. InsiderTrades alert

Multiple insiders sold shares on Feb 9 (CEO Paul Bolno, CFO Kyle Moran, and other officers/directors), executing sizable sales at roughly $13.45 per share — the cluster of top‑executive sales is being viewed negatively by the market as a potential signal of near‑term insider liquidity. Negative Sentiment: WAVE’s last reported quarter missed estimates (EPS and revenue) and the company remains unprofitable with wide negative margins — ongoing cash burn and execution risk keep the shares sensitive to clinical and revenue updates. MarketBeat: earnings summary

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

