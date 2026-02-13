Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 103,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 411.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 70,704 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $298.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $303.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

