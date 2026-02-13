Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 85.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 103.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at American Tower
In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Tower Price Performance
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT
American Tower Profile
American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.
Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.