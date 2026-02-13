Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $967,000 in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $588.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.67. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $617.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $580.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.93.

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

