Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,260,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,148,000 after buying an additional 807,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,506,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,486,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,128,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,641,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,478,000 after buying an additional 680,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.97.

Fiserv Trading Down 5.3%

Fiserv stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Fiserv’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

