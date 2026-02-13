Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 134.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 62.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $195.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Q4 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Biogen reported EPS and revenue above consensus and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $15.25–$16.25, which underpins improved earnings visibility and has been a major catalyst for analyst upgrades.

Leqembi subcutaneous BLA gets priority review — The subcutaneous formulation (lecanemab) received a priority review designation, which could expand commercial reach and margins if approved. This boosts upside to the Alzheimer's franchise over the medium term.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms lifted targets (Mizuho to $236, Citi, RBC, Canaccord and others raised targets), supporting further upside expectations and trading interest.

Institutional accumulation — Major holders (Vanguard, State Street, Geode, Norges Bank, Invesco) either added or maintain large stakes, indicating continued institutional conviction and providing bid support.

Board chair transition — Caroline Dorsa is retiring and Dr. Maria C. Freire was elected chair. Governance change reduces uncertainty about succession but is unlikely to be an immediate earnings driver.

Short‑interest data appears unreliable — Published short‑interest entries show zero shares / NaN changes and are internally inconsistent; there's no clear sign of short‑covering driving today's move.

Insider sale — Director/officer Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares recently (filing shows sales around the $180–$200 range). Insider selling can raise short‑term concern about timing or valuation.

Ongoing franchise pressure and execution risk — Analysts and commentary note MS franchise pressures and execution risk around scaling Leqembi access/commercialization, which could cap upside if execution slips.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.84.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

