Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

