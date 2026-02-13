Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,170 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.7%

HELO stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.