Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.980-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,855,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,953,000 after acquiring an additional 270,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,715,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,847,000 after purchasing an additional 571,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 112.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.6% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,525,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

