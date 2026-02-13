Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on KHC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.16.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

