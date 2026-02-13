Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 11.1% increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 145.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

