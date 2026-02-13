Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 79,008 shares trading hands.

Kestrel Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

