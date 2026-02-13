KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,666 shares, a growth of 378.7% from the January 15th total of 348 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. KBC Group had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About KBC Group

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

