JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,749 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the January 15th total of 12,547 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPRE opened at $50.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 228.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

