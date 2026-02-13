JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

JGRO opened at $88.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

