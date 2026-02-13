Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 9,501 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

BorgWarner News Roundup

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.94%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

