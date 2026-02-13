Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $513,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,185,000 after buying an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,672,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,990,000 after acquiring an additional 370,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.88 and a fifty-two week high of $283.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

