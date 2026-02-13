Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 17th

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 16th.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 18.2%

Jeffs’ Brands stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jeffs’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jeffs’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Jeffs’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand.

