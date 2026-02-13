Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,701,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,893,000 after acquiring an additional 808,918 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 600.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after purchasing an additional 720,165 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

