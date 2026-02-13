James Offerdahl Buys 3,000 Shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl purchased 3,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $11,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 223,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,371.48. This represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CS Disco Stock Up 5.6%

LAW stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $222.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.08. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CS Disco from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 7.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CS Disco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco’s product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

