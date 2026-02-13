James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,035.87 and traded as low as GBX 1,030. James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,040, with a volume of 28,579 shares trading hands.

James Latham Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of £213.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 984.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,035.87.

James Latham (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 47.90 earnings per share for the quarter. James Latham had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that James Latham plc will post 105.2631579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About James Latham

In related news, insider Nick Latham purchased 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 980 per share, with a total value of £3,322.20. Also, insider Piers Latham acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 980 per share, for a total transaction of £2,940. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,630 over the last three months. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Featured Articles

