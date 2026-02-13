J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,057 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $649.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $658.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.50.

Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman's Pershing Square disclosed a roughly $2 billion stake (~10% of the fund), calling META undervalued and an AI beneficiary — a high‑profile institutional endorsement that can attract other buyers and bolster the AI-growth narrative.

Positive Sentiment: Meta announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share (payable March 26) — a formal return of capital that supports yield‑seeking investors and signals board confidence in cash flow.

Positive Sentiment: Hardware traction: EssilorLuxottica reported it more than tripled sales of Meta AI (Ray-Ban) glasses in 2025 — evidence Reality Labs products can scale and begin to diversify revenue beyond advertising.

Positive Sentiment: Data center expansion: Meta broke ground on a $10B Indiana data‑center (and another large campus reported elsewhere), strengthening long‑term AI compute capacity that underpins ad/AI initiatives. These are long‑horizon positives but raise near‑term capex.

Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares (~$343k) in a routine filing; the sale is small relative to total insider holdings and follows a pattern of periodic sales.

Negative Sentiment: Russia block: Russian authorities removed WhatsApp from an official directory and effectively blocked access for ~100M users — a material engagement loss in that market and a nearer‑term revenue/MAU headwind.

Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational risk: Ongoing trials and testimony (including accusations that products enabled harm) increase litigation exposure and political/regulatory scrutiny that could lead to fines, restrictions or product changes.

Negative Sentiment: Capex/FCF pressure: Coverage of the "Mag‑7" AI arms race highlights heavy industry capex and potential free‑cash‑flow strain — Meta's big data‑center builds support growth but keep near‑term spending elevated.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $365,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

