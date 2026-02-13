iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 757,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $373.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.80 and its 200-day moving average is $367.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

