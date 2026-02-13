iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.13 and last traded at $239.24, with a volume of 4358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.39.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,141.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.73.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz SE lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 109,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Investure LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investure LLC now owns 104,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.