iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Boosted by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $684.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $752.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $690.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

