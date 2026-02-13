Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Iron Mountain worth $60,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,064,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,445,000 after acquiring an additional 239,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,809,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,002,000 after purchasing an additional 104,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $419,457,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,625,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,899,000 after buying an additional 138,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Key Iron Mountain News

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Up 5.6%

IRM stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.690-5.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 652.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,231.10. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,482 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total value of $3,200,547.94. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,025 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.