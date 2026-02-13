Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43. 158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QVMS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

