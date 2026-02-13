Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stake Decreased by Moment Partners LLC

Moment Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 16.9% of Moment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $95,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $200.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

