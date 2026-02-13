Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 153,383 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the January 15th total of 75,710 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 573.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BSJT stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.