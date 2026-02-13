Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Inuvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inuvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INUV

Inuvo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of INUV opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. Inuvo has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 533.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 75,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc (NYSE: INUV) is a marketing technology company specializing in artificial intelligence–driven digital advertising solutions. The company’s platforms leverage machine learning and proprietary algorithms to analyze consumer intent and deliver targeted advertising across desktop, mobile and connected TV channels. Inuvo’s core technology is designed to help advertisers optimize campaign performance and improve return on ad spend by focusing on contextual relevance rather than relying solely on cookie-based tracking.

Through its Pulpo Media division, Inuvo offers programmatic advertising services that reach both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States and select Latin American markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.