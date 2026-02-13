Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 175.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 16th.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.16.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

