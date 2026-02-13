Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 175.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 16th.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.16.
About Insurance Australia Group
