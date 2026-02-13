Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,354,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,532,000 after buying an additional 1,056,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,634,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,095,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,815,000 after purchasing an additional 76,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,344.08. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $197.75.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

