Insider Buying: Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Insider Purchases 16,677 Shares of Stock

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) insider Chris Dent acquired 16,677 shares of Ultimate Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £8,838.81.

Chris Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

On Thursday, February 12th, Chris Dent sold 9,749 shares of Ultimate Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53, for a total transaction of £5,166.97.

Ultimate Products Trading Up 1.4%

LON ULTP opened at GBX 53.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.39. Ultimate Products Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 43.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 price target on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.