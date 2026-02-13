Insider Buying: Petards Group (LON:PEG) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Davies purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,025 per share, for a total transaction of £1,025,000.

PEG opened at GBX 10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.81. Petards Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

