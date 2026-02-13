Insider Buying: Petards Group (LON:PEG) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Davies purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,025 per share, for a total transaction of £1,025,000.
PEG opened at GBX 10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.81. Petards Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67.
