Insider Buying: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Director Acquires $98,053.20 in Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) Director Peter Werth acquired 19,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $98,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,942.96. This trade represents a 19.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cingulate Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.75. Cingulate Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.55). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cingulate Inc. will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Cingulate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cingulate from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cingulate by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cingulate by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cingulate in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

