Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes Sells 3,630 Shares of Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $429,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,312. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $117.28 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. iA Financial set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.