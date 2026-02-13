ING Groep NV Takes $6.67 Million Position in SLB Limited $SLB

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SLB in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in SLB by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $3,032,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,735.60. This represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,795.22. This represents a 22.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 162,402 shares of company stock worth $7,993,676 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. SLB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

