ING Groep NV Takes $4.58 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Key Stories Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Zoetis reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $1.48 vs. $1.40 consensus and revenue of about $2.39B, topping estimates; the results show solid margins and modest year-over-year revenue growth. MarketBeat Q4 results

Quarterly beat — Zoetis reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $1.48 vs. $1.40 consensus and revenue of about $2.39B, topping estimates; the results show solid margins and modest year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Raised/strong FY2026 outlook — Management set adjusted EPS guidance of $7.00–$7.10 (above consensus ~6.81) and revenue guidance around $9.8B–$10.0B, pointing to continued strength in companion-animal and international markets. This underpins a constructive longer-term earnings trajectory. Reuters: Zoetis forecasts 2026

Raised/strong FY2026 outlook — Management set adjusted EPS guidance of $7.00–$7.10 (above consensus ~6.81) and revenue guidance around $9.8B–$10.0B, pointing to continued strength in companion-animal and international markets. This underpins a constructive longer-term earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and transcripts available — Full earnings call transcript and slide deck provide more color on regional trends, product mix, and margin assumptions for 2026; these materials will guide how durable the beat and guidance are perceived. Yahoo Finance transcript

Investor materials and transcripts available — Full earnings call transcript and slide deck provide more color on regional trends, product mix, and margin assumptions for 2026; these materials will guide how durable the beat and guidance are perceived. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism on growth trajectory — Several analysts flagged slowing trends in key segments and questioned the sustainability of growth, pressuring sentiment despite the beat and guidance. Benzinga: Analysts question growth

Analyst skepticism on growth trajectory — Several analysts flagged slowing trends in key segments and questioned the sustainability of growth, pressuring sentiment despite the beat and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Outlook nuance and U.S. softness — Coverage notes and commentary highlight that topline growth faces headwinds in the U.S.; investors appear focused on near-term revenue momentum rather than headline EPS/guidance beats. Seeking Alpha: Outlook shows pressure

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.