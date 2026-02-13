ING Groep NV Takes $3.67 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

