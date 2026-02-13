ING Groep NV Sells 832,000 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.09% of UiPath worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in UiPath by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of UiPath by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 950,048 shares of company stock worth $15,881,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.19 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PATH. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

