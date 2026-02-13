ING Groep NV Sells 21,881 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $146.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

