ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after purchasing an additional 333,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 11,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.49, for a total transaction of $15,886,976.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,702,569.42. This represents a 57.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 242,485 shares of company stock valued at $331,932,850 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,295.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,351.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,348.19.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.